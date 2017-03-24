Plane crashes into Georgia house

(CNN) A private plane crashed into a residence in an Atlanta suburb Friday night, but the people inside the home got out safely, authorities said.

A Cessna Citation I aircraft went down about three miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, north of Atlanta, around 7:20 p.m. ET, the FAA said. The plane had been headed to Fulton County Airport, about 20 south of McCollum Field, the FAA said.

The Cobb County Fire Department said the plane crashed into a home but everyone inside the house got out safely.

Photos posted by CNN affiliate WSB-TV showed a house in a suburban neighborhood burning.

Firefighters were still on the scene Friday night and no injuries or fatalities were confirmed.

Read More