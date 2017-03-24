Keystone XL Pipeline is not a done deal, here's what's ahead

Story highlights The pipeline is already mostly completed

But opponents vow to continue the fight

(CNN) President Donald Trump's administration officially issued a permit on Friday that approves construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, fulfilling a campaign promise to complete the controversial oil pipeline.

Here's a look at what's up with the pipeline and what lies ahead for its planned construction.

The pipeline is already mostly completed

Right now, the Keystone Pipeline system stretches more than 2,600 miles from Hardisty, Alberta,Canada east into Manitoba and then down to Texas, according to parent company TransCanada. That pipeline already functions and transports crude oil from Canada.

The proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, which would stretch from Hardisty down to Steele City, Nebraska, would complete the entire proposed system by cutting through Montana and South Dakota.