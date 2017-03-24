Gang member who's been deported 4 times arrested in stabbing

Story highlights Tommy Vladimir Alvarado-Ventura was also charged with sexual assault

Alvarado-Ventura has pleaded not guilty

(CNN) An MS-13 gang member who has been removed from the US four times and is originally from El Salvador pleaded not guilty Thursday to stabbing two women and sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl in Long Island, officials told CNN.

Tommy Vladimir Alvarado-Ventura, 31, is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County Police said.

CNN was unable to reach representation for Alvarado-Ventura for comment.

"This is, in 28 years, probably the most heinous criminal act I've ever seen, and it really is nauseating," Acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said.

"It doesn't usually affect us like that in law enforcement, but in this particular case, it's unprecedented."

