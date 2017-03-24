Story highlights Pennsylvania AG: "There are zero excuses when it comes to failing to report the abuse of children"

(CNN) The man who ran Penn State amid allegations that assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys may now face jail time.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was found guilty Friday of one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. No date has yet been set for Spanier's sentencing. His conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The jury in the Dauphin County courthouse acquitted Spanier of more serious allegations, including conspiracy charges and a felony count of child endangerment.

"There are zero excuses when it comes to failing to report the abuse of children to the appropriate authorities," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday in a press conference after the trial. "No one is above the law. Especially when it comes to the welfare of children."

Spanier's attorney, Sam Silver, said in a written statement that the former president intends to appeal the verdict.

