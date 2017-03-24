(CNN) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

Carrying on: The day after a terrorist attack

Is ICE targeting "sanctuary cities?" A senior government official says yes, ICE has stepped up operations in places that won't cooperate with the feds on immigration. The idea is that increased raids will force cities to work with feds to enforce immigration laws. Just this week, a federal judge in Texas said a raid in Austin was retaliation for a local sheriff's decision to not work with ICE. ICE denies that.

Whether or not you develop cancer may have more to do with bad luck than lifestyle . A study in the journal Science says 66% of genetic mutations that turn into cancer are caused by simple random errors that occur when cells replace themselves. Lifestyle and environmental factors contribute to about 29% of the mutations.

You might be thinking you're under a roiling, stormy sea. But you're actually staring at a new type of cloud

What's cooler than a portrait of Mother Teresa? A portrait made out of more than a million staples

"I guess I can't be doing so badly because I'm President and you're not"

Cuteness alert! Watch the world's most patient Great Dane put up with the hyper antics of a dachshund puppy.