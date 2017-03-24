Facepalms of the week

(CNN) This week was one for the books. From Kristi Yamaguchi's hilariously oblivious Nancy Kerrigan tweet, to Sen. Roberts' snark about women's health — these facepalms will make you laugh if they don't make you cry.

When you pick your words all wrong

Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted best wishes to her friend Nancy Kerrigan on her "Dancing With the Stars" performance this week, saying: "So excited for you@NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS"

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻 #DWTS

When your joke doesn't land

When a reporter asked Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican, about scrapping essential health benefits (which include everything from prescription drugs to cancer screenings), he said, "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms."

I asked Sen. Roberts if he supports scrapping Essential Health Benefits. "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms," he snarked. #AHCA — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) March 23, 2017

When you redeem yourself a little too late

Retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neal recently said on his podcast that, indeed, "the world is flat." Immediately, the entire science community groaned (Shaq was just the latest in a slew of current and former NBA players who've made this claim — we see you Kyrie Irving).

On Friday, on a different podcast, Shaq backpedaled: "I'm joking, you idiots."