Story highlights The bus was carrying 37 elementary school students

Johnthony Walker will be arraigned March 24

(CNN) A Tennessee school bus driver involved in a bus crash that killed six children last year will be arraigned Friday.

Six children between ages 6 to 10 died while more than a dozen others were injured in the crash in Chattanooga in November.

Driver Johnthony Walker faces various charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide. He also faces four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable device by a bus driver.

Police have said Walker was driving well over the 30 mph speed limit when the school bus swerved off a street, toppled on its side and slammed into a tree on November 21.

The bus was carrying 37 students from Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga.

Read More