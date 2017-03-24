Team of blind students battling in robotics competition

(CNN) What do you do when you're a student and you want to compete in robotics competitions -- and you're blind? Well, you go to the dark side, of course.

Dark Side is the name of a robotics team in Iowa made up mostly of blind students. It's taking part in a regional competition this weekend in Cedar Falls against dozens of other teams from the US, China and Brazil.

One of the team members said he asked teachers if they could form a team because they had something to prove.

"We can do it and we can pass it down to other visually-impaired students. That's our goal," Danny Grimes told CNN affiliate KCRG.

Building with Braille

