(CNN) College students Skylar Pentasuglia and Allison Garrett screamed in panic and swam for their lives as a 130,000-ton cruise ship bore down on them and their capsized jet ski.

"I was literally screaming, 'What are we going to do?'" Pentasuglia recalled. "It's unbelievable how close we were."

It all started March 11, when they had arrived in Cape Canaveral, Florida, after a long drive from West Virginia -- Pentasuglia from Bluefield State College and Garrett from Concord University -- to enjoy their spring break.

The students -- who had extensive experience operating personal water craft -- decided to spend some time exploring the harbor just outside the port.

Shortly after taking off, when the pair reached the mouth of the harbor, they lost control of the jet ski and fell off, into the water.

