New York (CNN) An Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Washington D.C. had a "minor" derailment as it passed through New York Penn Station and sideswiped a NJ Transit train Friday morning.

The Acela Express train was moving at a slow speed out of Penn Station when it derailed, and its rear remained on the platform, Amtrak said. That derailed Amtrak train then sideswiped a NJ Transit train that was coming into Penn Station, NJ Transit said in a tweet

All passengers on both trains safely exited the trains onto the platform, the companies said.

Rail service into and out of New York Penn Station is delayed amid an investigation.

New York Penn Station was by far Amtrak's busiest station last year, with ridership of more than 10.4 million.