New York (CNN) An Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Washington had a "minor" derailment Friday morning as it passed through New York Penn Station and sideswiped a NJ Transit train.

The Acela Express train was moving at a slow speed out of Penn Station when it derailed, and its rear remained on the platform, Amtrak said. That derailed Amtrak train then sideswiped a NJ Transit train that was coming into Penn Station, NJ Transit said in a tweet

All passengers on both trains safely exited the trains onto the platform, the companies said. Rail service into and out of New York Penn Station is delayed amid an investigation.

The side of an NJ Transit train was scraped by a derailed Amtrak train.

CNN producer Renee Ernst was on the NJ Transit train that was sideswiped.

"As we were pulling into the station we heard a loud noise -- it was like metal crushing," she said in an email. "It lasted for about 15 seconds. It was very loud and rocked the train. People were already standing up preparing to disembark the train but no one in my car fell.

