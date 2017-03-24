Story highlights No arrests since police began investigating assault shown on Facebook Live

Activists are asking anyone with information to come forward

(CNN) Chicago activists and neighbors of a teenage girl whose sexual assault was broadcast on Facebook Live are urging the community to identify the suspects.

"Turn them in. It may not happen in your house today, but it doesn't mean it won't happen," said Catrina Singletary, a resident of Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, in a news conference Friday.

Chicago police have made no arrests in the sexual assault. Police are looking for as many as six people -- some possibly juveniles -- who are shown in the video, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"I'm pleading to the parents, I'm pleading to those who know who this is," Singletary said.

How the case came to light

Read More