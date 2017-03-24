Plan to ramp up Somalia anti-terror campaign goes to Trump

Story highlights An official said that stepped-up operations are due to begin soon

It would increase operations against the al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab

Washington (CNN) The country's top national security officials are recommending that President Donald Trump ramp up operations against an al Qaeda affiliate in Somalia, two US defense officials told CNN Friday.

Trump has not yet approved the proposal, according to one official, but the other official said that the stepped-up operations were due to begin soon. The move could lead to an increase in airstrikes and more US personnel engaging in advising local forces.��

The National Security Council Principals Committee's proposal would grant the US military more authority to conduct operations against the terror group al Shabaab in the East African country, according to the officials.

One defense official described the proposal, reviewed earlier in the week, as allowing Africa Command Commander Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to authorize airstrikes in Somalia but not Special Operations Forces raids without receiving White House approval.

A spokesman for the White House's NSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More