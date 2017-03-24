Roger Stone, Carter Page volunteer to talk to House committee

Story highlights Carter Page advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy last year

He and Roger Stone both separately volunteered to testify for a House committee

(CNN) Two former advisers to President Donald Trump said Friday that they're willing to speak to the House Intelligence Committee about their role in Trump's campaign for the committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.

The attorney for former Trump adviser Roger Stone will inform the committee that his client is willing to talk — and preferably in public -- Stone told CNN.

"My attorney, Kendall Coffey, will announce that he is contacting the committee that I will testify voluntarily without subpoena in public," Stone said in a phone interview with CNN.

Stone said he has done nothing wrong.

"I acknowledge I am a hardball player. I have sharp elbows. I always play politics the way it is supposed to be played," Stone said. "But one thing isn't in my bag of tricks -- treason."

