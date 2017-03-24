Roger Stone, Carter Page volunteer to talk to House committee

Story highlights Carter Page advised the Trump campaign on foreign policy last year

He and Roger Stone both separately volunteered to testify for a House committee

(CNN) Two former advisers to President Donald Trump said Friday that they're willing to speak to the House Intelligence Committee about their role in Trump's campaign for the committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.

The attorney for former Trump adviser Roger Stone is informing the committee that his client is willing to talk — and preferably in public -- Stone told CNN.

"Mr. Stone deeply resents that several members of your Permanent Select Committee have intimated that he has committed treason in his political, press and social media activities," the letter states. "As Mr. Stone has repeatedly stated publicly since these matters have come to light, he is eager to voluntarily appear in open session in front of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence without the necessity of a subpoena. Mr. Stone is anxious to redress the false and misleading way he has been portrayed by some on the Permanent Select Committee."

Stone told CNN he has done nothing wrong.

"I acknowledge I am a hardball player. I have sharp elbows. I always play politics the way it is supposed to be played," Stone said. "But one thing isn't in my bag of tricks -- treason."

Read More