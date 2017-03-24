Story highlights Paul Ryan's signature policy agenda, called "A Better Way," failed Friday with a vote on health care

"We came really close today, but we came up short," the House Speaker said at a news conference

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan conceded the biggest defeat of his political career Friday: Republicans have failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The painful acknowledgment marked a stunning setback for the 47-year-old, who ascended to the powerful position of House speaker in fall 2015. The shocking turn of events this week -- culminating in the last-minute decision to pull the GOP health care bill from the House floor Friday afternoon -- was particularly excruciating for Ryan, who made his name in Washington as a conservative policy wonk committed to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The bill that too many of his fellow colleagues ultimately rejected was based on Ryan's signature policy agenda, called "A Better Way."

"We came really close today, but we came up short," Ryan said at a news conference. "I will not sugarcoat this. This is a disappointing day for us."

