For once, the outsiders out-lobby the establishment

The fight spawned at least one new frontier in the influence industry

Washington (CNN) It seemed like a just-about-even, all-too-familiar fight: traditional corporate power players staring down scrappier and ultimately hungrier insurgents dead-set on torpedoing the Republican health care bill.

In the battles of the past -- over the Export-Import Bank, over the debt ceiling and even over Obamacare funding -- it was almost always the heavyweight Wall Street-driven wing of the party that was crowned victorious in the internecine fight du jour within the GOP. But on Friday, a coalition of conservative hardliners discovered a so-far-unseen lobbying power that offers an initial snapshot into how the influence wars will be waged in Donald Trump's Washington.

"We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House," a subdued Trump said in the Oval Office less than an hour after the Republican health care bill died. "There's been a long history of liking and disliking, even within the Republican Party, long before I got here."

The humiliating setback came, to be sure, more at the hands of a recalcitrant House Freedom Caucus than lobbyists, who were not in the rooms when key decisions were made. Members of Congress were not explicitly name-checking conservative allies who pledged to dock them should they vote the wrong way.

