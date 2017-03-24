Hill GOP moderates buck their leaders and Trump

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)The Republican Party's reputation is on the line, but a group of moderates -- who've historically stood behind their leadership on tough votes -- are prepared to defy not only House Speaker Paul Ryan but President Donald Trump on the GOP's first major legislative priority.
Just hours before the scheduled blockbuster vote Friday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, newly-minted House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen's aide indicated the key committee chairman was leaning against the bill, a dire sign for House leaders.
Off the House floor, Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican who announced his opposition to the bill Thursday, said he felt "calm" about his plan to vote against the bill. No phone call, leadership pep talk nor Trump strong-arming was going to get him to "yes."
If his voters disagreed with him at the ballot box in 2018, so be it.
"I don't know if they will or they won't. That book is still to be written. But obviously, I'm willing to take that risk," Amodei said. "Listen, I'm taking my refuge in the impacts in my district in Nevada."
For some moderates, the last-minute deal hatched between the White House and the conservative House Freedom Caucus to repeal the essential benefits that insurers are required to offer consumers went too far.
For moderates in tough districts back home, the campaign ads write themselves. The GOP repeal bill now will include a provision that strips away federal requirements that insurers provide benefits like maternity care, prescription drug coverage and hospital stays and delegates those decisions to the states.
Rep. Leonard Lance, a New Jersey Republican, told CNN that without a doubt, the decision to concede the repeal of essential health benefits to the Freedom Caucus definitely moved some of his colleagues to "no."
"I suspect some became a 'no' because of that," Lance said. "That certainly didn't help."
While so much of the focus over the last week has centered on the louder, more visible House Freedom Caucus, the fear that moderates will abandon House leadership en masse has been a top concern behind the scenes and could make the difference between a Republican victory on the floor of the House Friday or a crushing defeat -- should there be a vote.
Rep. Charlie Dent, a consistent ally for leaders, came out against the bill after a tense meeting in House Speaker Paul Ryan's office Wednesday night and there are more members who haven't said publicly where they are stand on the bill.
The reality is that repealing essential health benefits -- while it may pick off a few members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus -- may be decisive. Because Republicans chose to make the change to the benefits so late in the game, moderates fear that they are walking in blind to what the effects of repealing them could be.
Members would be voting without an analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office of what the budgetary and coverage impact of repealing essential health benefits will be and moderates have already been spooked by the CBO analysis of the current bill, which shows 24 million more people would be without insurance by 2026.
"A lot of people don't realize what the implications of that are," one moderate member said of stripping out essential health benefits Thursday. "So we're going to railroad this thing through and there's going to be even more people pissed off -- our constituents, stakeholders."
Nevada's Amodei added that he doesn't buy the argument from Trump that it's now or never to repeal and replace Obamacare.
"I don't know that there's a time limit on it. The same way that some people here want to say it's got to be done by the anniversary date of signing it. Really? Are we in the Hallmark Card Business? Come on," he said.