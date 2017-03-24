Hill GOP moderates buck their leaders and Trump

Story highlights GOP leaders are struggling to convince moderate Republicans to vote for the bill

For some moderates, a last-minute deal to attract conservatives went too far

Washington (CNN) The Republican Party's reputation is on the line, but a group of moderates -- who've historically stood behind their leadership on tough votes -- are prepared to defy not only House Speaker Paul Ryan but President Donald Trump on the GOP's first major legislative priority.

Just hours before the scheduled blockbuster vote Friday to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, newly-minted House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen's aide indicated the key committee chairman was leaning against the bill, a dire sign for House leaders.

Off the House floor, Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican who announced his opposition to the bill Thursday, said he felt "calm" about his plan to vote against the bill. No phone call, leadership pep talk nor Trump strong-arming was going to get him to "yes."

If his voters disagreed with him at the ballot box in 2018, so be it.

"I don't know if they will or they won't. That book is still to be written. But obviously, I'm willing to take that risk," Amodei said. "Listen, I'm taking my refuge in the impacts in my district in Nevada."

