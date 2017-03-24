Budget director: If you want maternity care under GOP plan, change your state laws

Story highlights A common criticism against Obamacare is that the federal law mandates that "essential health benefits" be covered

"You can figure out a way to change the state that you live in," Mulvaney said

(CNN) President Donald Trump's budget director said Friday that Republicans' health care bill would shift decisions such as whether to cover maternity care to states -- and if voters don't like them, they should change their state laws.

"States not only have the ability to require those services -- many of them already do," Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on CBS's "This Morning." "What we're doing is taking away the federal controls of the system."

A common criticism of Obamacare is that the federal law mandates 10 "essential health benefits," including maternity and newborn care, mental health services and prescription drugs, be covered, often resulting in requiring recipients to pay for coverage they don't need.

"If you live in a state that wants to mandate maternity coverage for everybody, including 60-year-old women, that's fine," added Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina.

"But what if you live in a state that doesn't do that?" asked CBS's Alex Wagner.

