Virginia gubernatorial candidate laughed about GOP 'cucks' on controversial conspiracy theorist's show

During Stewart's appearance, Cernovich explained that he calls establishment Republicans "cucks."

(CNN) Virginia gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart made an October appearance on a livestream with a controversial far-right personality who regularly promotes unfounded conspiracy theories.

Stewart appeared on a periscope with Mike Cernovich shortly after he was fired from Donald Trump's campaign for organizing a protest outside of the Republican National Committee's headquarters.

Cernovich, who describes himself as "new right" but has been associated with the alt-right movement, is an online activist who regularly tweets inflammatory statements about race and sexual assault, as well as unfounded conspiracy theories.

One of his most controversial blog posts dismissed the existence of date rape. He wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "Have you guys ever tried 'raping' a girl without using force? Try it. It's basically impossible. Date rape does not exist."

In another tweet Cernovich later deleted, he said that "diversity is code for white genocide," a slogan frequently invoked by white nationalists. He also has said that people should "slut-shame" black women to prevent them from getting AIDS. He has also pushed conspiracy theories that the Orlando Pulse shooter did not act alone and that Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman was part of a sex cult.

