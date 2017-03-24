Here's a look into how Trump approached negotiations

(CNN) Donald Trump is getting his first taste of Washington dealmaking this week as negotiations with Republicans over a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to produce a workable compromise.

Trump has long fashioned himself as a master dealmaker, dispensing his advice on the subject in his 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal." He's also taken that advice to Twitter, where he has occasionally tweeted out nuggets of advice from the book.

Here's a selection of those tweets, which may (or may not) shed insight into how Trump approached negotiations with House Republicans:

Negotiation tip #1: The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2012

"Know when to walk away from the table." The Art of the Deal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2011

"You can't con people, at least not for long. If you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on." - The Art of The Deal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2012

"I also protect myself by being flexible. I never get too attached to one deal or one approach." -- The Art of The Deal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2012

"The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you have." -- THE ART OF THE DEAL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2012

"Much as it pays to emphasize the positive, there are times when the only choice is confrontation." -- The Art of the Deal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2012