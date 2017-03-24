Here's a look into how Trump approached negotiations

(CNN)Donald Trump is getting his first taste of Washington dealmaking this week as negotiations with Republicans over a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to produce a workable compromise.
Trump has long fashioned himself as a master dealmaker, dispensing his advice on the subject in his 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal." He's also taken that advice to Twitter, where he has occasionally tweeted out nuggets of advice from the book.
Here's a selection of those tweets, which may (or may not) shed insight into how Trump approached negotiations with House Republicans: