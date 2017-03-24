Story highlights Kendrick Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" and teased his new album

The rapper is a loyal supporter of Barack Obama

Washington (CNN) Kendrick Lamar slammed President Donald Trump in a new song, "The Heart Part 4," calling out the administration on Russia and criticizing the Electoral College system, which led to Trump's 2016 win.

"Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk / Tell 'em that God comin' / And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to somethin'" he raps, referencing the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/XcDcxJtvCt — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

This week, US officials told CNN that the FBI has information that may indicate that associates of the President communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Lamar also blasted Trump's Electoral College win and suggested that it's "blasphemy" that Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton and still became president: