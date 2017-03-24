Story highlights Aides in Washington toiled all week trying to get the health care reform bill over the finish line

But Jared Kushner, the President's adviser and son-in-law, was out West skiing

Washington (CNN) While the rest of his senior staff scrambled all day Thursday and Friday morning to squeeze votes for President Trump's flailing health care package, one person remained notably absent: Jared Kushner.

Along with this wife, Ivanka Trump, another key cog in the president's inner circle, Kushner was on vacation, skiing with family in the posh Colorado town of Aspen. Paparazzi caught Jared and Ivanka taking leisurely strolls, enjoying ice cream cones with their three kids and winding their way down the slopes.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Trump was fuming. According to a source close to the president, "[Trump] is upset that his son-in-law and senior adviser was not around during this crucial week."

As the health care bill teetered on the precipice without enough Republican votes to pass it, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the President "left everything on the field" in his efforts to get the bill passed. Republicans ultimately pulled the bill without a vote, a blow to Trump's early agenda.

It has not been entirely clear what specific role Kushner, who has no Capitol Hill or Washington background, would have played in a legislative effort.

