The crazy week in Washington

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Oval Office on Friday, March 27, after Republicans were forced to pull a health care bill that aimed to repeal and replace Obamacare. "We had no votes from the Democrats. They weren't going to give us a single vote, so it's a very very difficult thing to do," Trump said

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, right, smiles while speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24, after Republican leaders pulled their health care overhaul bill from a floor vote. Democrats erupted in glee following the news , since Obamacare will stay -- at least for now. Pelosi said during the news conference, "Today's a great day for our country," adding later, "It's pretty exciting for us."

House Speaker Paul Ryan pauses while speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24. Ryan pulled the health care bill from a floor vote after being unable to secure enough support to pass it.

After eight hours of debate on Capitol Hill, US Rep. and Chairman of the House Rules Committee Pete Sessions, left, and Tom Cole, US rep. and vice chair of the committee, listen to arguments from fellow committee members regarding the final version of the GOP health care bill on Wednesday, March 22. House GOP lawmakers have been working to repeal the Affordable Care Act. A vote on the new legislation was set to take place on Friday, but House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill from a floor vote after being unable to secure enough support to pass it.

US Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to the press on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24. Nunes announced that Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Trump, has offered to testify before the committee regarding allegations of Russian interference in the election. Nunes said FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers will testify again to the committee behind closed doors , and added that the committee will delay its March 28 hearing -- a decision infuriating Democrats on the committee.

President Trump pretends to drive a truck during an event with truckers and truck industry executives on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, March 23.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch listens to Sen. Richard Blumenthal deliver opening remarks on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 20, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Monday was the first day of four hearings for Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado who Trump has nominated to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 20, before the House Intelligence Committee. Comey said the FBI is investigating allegations into whether there was possible coordination between members of Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. He also testified that there is no evidence of wiretaps on Trump Tower. 9 things we learned from the Comey hearing

US Rep. Greg Walden, the House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman and one of the stewards of the Republican health care legislation, carries a binder labeled "Essential Health Benefits" as he leaves House Speaker Paul Ryan's office on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24. The health care bill overhaul was pulled from a floor vote later that day.

President Trump arrives to meet with House Republicans about the new health care legislation at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 21, just days before the bill collapsed

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attends his daily press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, March 22.

US Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24. Nunes said Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Trump, has volunteered to be interviewed by committee members regarding allegations of Russian interference in the election . Earlier in the week, the House Intelligence Committee said Nunes apologized to members after he held two public news conferences and personally briefed the President about intelligence information without first consulting any members of the committee.

Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court nominee, laughs at a senator's joke about his lack of bathroom breaks as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 21. Gorsuch is President Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sen. John McCain winks as he speaks with reporters outside of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill on Thursday, March 23.

Steve Bannon, chief strategist for President Trump, leaves a House Republican meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, March 23.