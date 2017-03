The crazy week in Washington

After eight hours of debate on Capitol Hill, US Rep. and Chairman of the House Rules Committee Pete Sessions, left, and Tom Cole, US rep. and vice chair of the committee, listen to arguments from fellow committee members regarding the final version of the GOP health care bill on Wednesday, March 22. House GOP lawmakers have been working to repeal the Affordable Care Act. A vote on the new legislation was set to take place on Friday, but House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill from a floor vote after being unable to secure enough support to pass it.