Dems gleeful after Obamacare victory

Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, tweeted several photos of his boss in celebratory poses.

Washington (CNN) Democrats erupted in glee Friday afternoon after dozens of Republicans spurned their party leadership and the White House to keep Obamacare alive, at least for now.

The repeal of Obamcare was all but assumed after Republicans won the White House and kept control of both houses of Congress in November. But a surprising level of dissent within the GOP ranks has allowed President Barack Obama's signature health care program to live on in the immediate term.

"Today's a great day for our country," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said during a news conference Friday afternoon, adding later, "It's pretty exciting for us."

"Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act," tweeted Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez issued a short statement immediately after the dramatic developments: "This was a rejection of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In the words of my friend Joe Biden: This is a BFD."

