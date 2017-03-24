Story highlights "Once we get it done, and then we can have the chance to really explain it," Collins said

Collins is backing the bill and predicts that it will pass

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker says the GOP will have a chance to explain its health care legislation -- eventually.

"In my district, right now there's a lot of misunderstanding as to what it is we're doing," Rep. Chris Collins, R-New York, told MSNBC Thursday night in response to a question about what happens in districts and town halls.

"And once we get it done, and then we can have the chance to really explain it."

"The issues are not just as simple as people will say when you've got such a diverse country, and our conference represents that," said Collins, President Donald Trump's first supporter in Congress during the presidential campaign.

Read More