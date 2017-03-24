Story highlights House Republicans pulled their health care bill Friday afternoon

Democrats should get credit for killing "really bad" legislation, Sanders says

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump seem to agree on one thing when it comes to the failure of the GOP health care bill: Blame the Democrats.

"Democrats should take credit for killing a really, really bad piece of legislation," the Independent senator from Vermont told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday night.

"Poll after poll showed that's exactly what the American people did not want," Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, said of the bill.

Chaos on the Hill surrounding the GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare came to an anti-climactic conclusion Friday afternoon, when it was announced that House Republicans would pull their own health care bill -- and the Affordable Care Act would remain in place.

At a news conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged that he and his Republican counterparts just didn't have the votes to pass the bill.

