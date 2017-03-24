Watch live: US House floor

(CNN) Today, President Trump is expected to get his wish: A vote on the GOP's American Health Care Act bill.

On Thursday, the President gave House Republicans an ultimatum to vote yes on the heatlh care bill or otherwise bear the shame of failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which is otherwise known as Obamacare. Repealing Obamacare has been a Republican priority.

Coverage of the discussion and voting on the health care bill is live from CNN on Apple News.

