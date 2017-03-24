For GOP on health care, there's no 'moving on'

Story highlights Michael F. Cannon: Keeping Obamacare's regulations inevitably leads to keeping the rest of Obamacare, too

Michael F. Cannon (@mfcannon) is director of health policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) What a fiasco.

On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan trudged to the White House to tell President Donald Trump Republican leaders didn't have the votes to pass their health care bill. Then, moments before a scheduled vote, leadership withdrew the bill.

Michael F. Cannon

Paul Ryan says it was a "setback" and that Republicans are "moving on" from health care. Meanwhile, Donald Trump says Obamacare will explode and it won't be pretty. "We will be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future," Trump told the media after the House pulled the bill.

There is no way this will stand. No matter what President Trump says, he is not done with Obamacare. Congress still needs to rescue Americans from this law. Now they have a chance -- and a responsibility -- to do it right.

What happened to bring us to this point? Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus noticed that the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which I call the "Obamacare Preservation Act," would have kept the very worst provisions of the law, including its so-called pre-existing conditions provisions. Because many Obamacare enrollees were sicker (and costlier) than anticipated, premiums skyrocketed and insurers backed out of state exchanges. With fewer options, sick people in some states faced low-quality coverage and collapsing markets.

