Amy Schumer drops out of live-action Barbie movie

Story highlights Amy Schumer has pulled out of the upcoming Barbie movie, citing her busy schedule

(CNN) Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl.

The actress has pulled out of the upcoming "Barbie" movie, and cites her busy schedule as the primary reason.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts," the actress said in a statement to Variety . "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing 'Barbie' on the big screen."

The movie is about a Barbie, who doesn't quite meet the standards of Barbieland so she leaves her life behind to start an adventure in the real world.

Read More