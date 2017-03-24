Amy Schumer drops out of live-action Barbie movie

Story highlights
(CNN)Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl.
The actress has pulled out of the upcoming "Barbie" movie, and cites her busy schedule as the primary reason.
"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts," the actress said in a statement to Variety. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing 'Barbie' on the big screen."
The movie is about a Barbie, who doesn't quite meet the standards of Barbieland so she leaves her life behind to start an adventure in the real world.
There's no doubt that Schumer's schedule is about to heat up. The comedian will soon embark on a promotional tour for her upcoming movie, "Snatched," and begin filming "She Came to Me," opposite Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell.
Sony, the film company behind "Barbie," released its own statement saying it "supports" Schumer's decision.
"We respect and support Amy's decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."
The film was expected to begin shooting this summer with a 2018 release date.