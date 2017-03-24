Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Valtteri Bottas – New season, new cars, new helmets. Formula One drivers have a reputation for their funky head wear, and 2017 is no exception. All eyes will be on Valtteri Bottas this season as he fills the spot left at Mercedes by last year's champion Nico Rosberg. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Lewis Hamilton – It's the Mercedes man's lucky number. Hamilton won his first championship in car No. 44 and also has the number tattooed behind his ear. This season's title favorite will be wearing a classic "rhubarb and custard" (red and yellow) color combo.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Stoffel Vandoorne – Jenson Button's retirement has given Stoffel Vandoorne his first shot in the McLaren hot seat alongside Fernando Alonso. He'll be sporting orange, gold and black, loosely resembling the flag of his native Belgium.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Fernando Alonso – There's a tropical feel to Alonso's sun, sea, and sand-colored headgear. However, it's been anything but paradise for the double world champion since his move to McLaren where he's endured some of the worst seasons of his career.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Daniel Ricciardo – The Australian deserves a hat-tip for his performances last season. With eight podium finishes, he came the closest to breaking Mercedes' dominance.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Max Verstappen – The 19-year-old has kept it simple by co-ordinating his helmet with his drive. Red Bull was second last year -- will they go a step further in 2017?

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Sebastian Vettel – Is it a Stormtrooper from the Star Wars films? No, it's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel hoping for a return to his glory days with Red Bull.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Kimi Raikkonen – At the age of 37, the Finn is the wise head on this season's grid. Sporting this orange and black livery, Raikkonen partners Vettel as Ferrari goes in pursuit of its first constructors' title in nine years.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Lance Stroll – He may be a fresh-faced 18-year-old, but Williams' teen sensation is showing a darker side in donning this black helmet for his first F1 season.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Felipe Massa – The green and yellow of the Brazilian flag will be represented in lurid fashion by the veteran Williams driver. Now entering his 15th F1 season, Massa returns from his brief retirement to fill the space left by Bottas.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Kevin Magnussen – The Dane, swapping from Renault to Haas this season, will bring a retro touch to the grid with this eye-catching red and silver helmet.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Romain Grosjean – Ice-cool blue and fiery orange are this season's colors for the 30-year-old. Grosjean, who finished 13th in the drivers' championship last season, will partner Magnussen at Haas.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Marcus Ericsson – The Swede will be boldly sporting his country's blue and yellow colors. He failed to pick up any points in last year's championships so will be hoping for better in 2017.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Pascal Wehrlein – It will be a golden year for Pascal Wehrlein one way or another as the German will be sporting a show-stopping gold helmet this season. The 22-year-old will hope this will be his year to shine after finishing 19th in 2016. He partners Ericsson at Sauber.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Jolyon Palmer – The Briton -- who made his debut on the F1 grid last season with Renault -- will have the colors of the Union flag on his head this campaign.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Nico Hulkenberg – There is no mistaking who this helmet belongs to. Switching from Force India for the 2017 season, Nico "The Hulk" Hulkenberg will line up alongside Palmer at Renault.

Photos: Lifting the lid on F1's helmets Sergio Perez – It'll be hard to miss Force India's Sergio Perez as he zips round the track in this arresting fluorescent number.