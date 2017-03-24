Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lewis Hamilton – It's the Mercedes man's lucky number. Hamilton won his first championship in car No. 44 and also has the number tattooed behind his ear. This season's title favorite will be wearing a classic "rhubarb and custard" (red and yellow) color combo.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Sebastian Vettel – Is it a Stormtrooper from the Star Wars films? No, it's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel hoping for a return to his glory days with Red Bull.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Kimi Raikkonen – At the age of 37, the Finn is the wise head on this season's grid. Sporting this orange and black livery, Raikkonen partners Vettel as Ferrari goes in pursuit of its first constructors' title in nine years.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Felipe Massa – The green and yellow of the Brazilian flag will be represented in lurid fashion by the veteran Williams driver. Now entering his 15th F1 season, Massa returns from his brief retirement to fill the space left by Bottas.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Kevin Magnussen – The Dane, swapping from Renault to Haas this season, will bring a retro touch to the grid with this eye-catching red and silver helmet.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Romain Grosjean – Ice-cool blue and fiery orange are this season's colors for the 30-year-old. Grosjean, who finished 13th in the drivers' championship last season, will partner Magnussen at Haas.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Marcus Ericsson – The Swede will be boldly sporting his country's blue and yellow colors. He failed to pick up any points in last year's championships so will be hoping for better in 2017.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Pascal Wehrlein – It will be a golden year for Pascal Wehrlein one way or another as the German will be sporting a show-stopping gold helmet this season. The 22-year-old will hope this will be his year to shine after finishing 19th in 2016. He partners Ericsson at Sauber.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Jolyon Palmer – The Briton -- who made his debut on the F1 grid last season with Renault -- will have the colors of the Union flag on his head this campaign.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Nico Hulkenberg – There is no mistaking who this helmet belongs to. Switching from Force India for the 2017 season, Nico "The Hulk" Hulkenberg will line up alongside Palmer at Renault.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Sergio Perez – It'll be hard to miss Force India's Sergio Perez as he zips round the track in this arresting fluorescent number.
Lifting the lid on F1's helmets
Carlos Sainz – The Toro Rosso driver -- son of two-time rally world champion Carlos Sainz Cenamor -- gives a nod to Spain's flag with a streak of yellow and red on his armor.