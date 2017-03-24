Story highlights Stoffel Vandoorne partners Fernando Alonso at McLaren

Belgian scored points in first outing at 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix

(CNN) Stoffel Vandoorne replaces the outgoing Jenson Button as partner to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at McLaren for the 2017 Formula One season.

The Belgian rookie turns 25 on opening race day of the season in Australia on March 26.

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) F1 hero: Ayrton Senna Favorite circuit: Spa (Belgium) First car: Renault Clio (blue)

If his solitary outing in F1 to date is anything to go by, Vandoorne has a bright future in the sport.

Deputizing for an injured Fernando Alonso at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix, Vandoorne claimed his first F1 points on debut, finishing 10th.

It was a result all the more remarkable for the fact that he had never set foot inside the cockpit of McLaren's MP4-31.

