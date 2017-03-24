Breaking News

Valterri Bottas (left) and Kimi Raikkonen could make it a memorable Formula One season for Finland.
Valterri Bottas (left) and Kimi Raikkonen could make it a memorable Formula One season for Finland.
With what appears to be a more competitive Ferrari this season, Raikkonen will be hoping that he can repeat the form displayed in 2007 (pictured) when he won his only world title.
Raikkonen (left) and Spain's Fernando Alonso spray champagne on the podium at the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix where the Finn clinched his maiden world crown.
Raikkonen was the third Finn to win a F1 world title, eight years after Miki Hakkinen had clinched his second world title at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.
Hakkinen sits on the shoulders of Eddie Irvine (left) and his McLaren Mercedes teammate David Coulthard at the Suzuka race track in 1998 -- the year he won his first drivers title.
The first Finn to win an F1 world title was Keke Rosberg back in 1982.
Finland has produced a string of world champions in rallying including Tommi Makinen who won four consecutive world titles from 1996 to 1999.
Makinen celebrates being crowned world rally champion in 1998.
Juha Kankkunen also won the world rally championship four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Marcus Gronholm (right) and co-driver Timo Rautiainen celebrate winning the 2002 World Rally Championship following the final stage of the Rally of New Zealand.
Ari Vatanen (second from left) celebrates after winning the 1985 Monte Carlo Rally. Vatanen won the 1981 World Rally Championship and the Paris Dakar Rally four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The first Finn to win an F1 world title was Keke Rosberg back in 1982.
The first Finn to win an F1 world title was Keke Rosberg back in 1982.
Finland has produced a string of world champions in rallying including Tommi Makinen who won four consecutive world titles from 1996 to 1999.
Finland has produced a string of world champions in rallying including Tommi Makinen who won four consecutive world titles from 1996 to 1999.
Makinen celebrates being crowned world rally champion in 1998.
Makinen celebrates being crowned world rally champion in 1998.
Juha Kankkunen also won the world rally championship four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Juha Kankkunen also won the world rally championship four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Marcus Gronholm (right) and co-driver Timo Rautiainen celebrate winning the 2002 World Rally Championship following the final stage of the Rally of New Zealand.
Marcus Gronholm (right) and co-driver Timo Rautiainen celebrate winning the 2002 World Rally Championship following the final stage of the Rally of New Zealand.
Ari Vatanen (second from left) celebrates after winning the 1985 Monte Carlo Rally. Vatanen won the 1981 World Rally Championship and the Paris Dakar Rally four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Ari Vatanen (second from left) celebrates after winning the 1985 Monte Carlo Rally. Vatanen won the 1981 World Rally Championship and the Paris Dakar Rally four times during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Story highlights

  • Bottas and Raikkonen fly flag for Finland
  • Finland boasts three F1 world champions

(CNN)The waiting is almost over for Formula One fans -- a new season is upon us.

But when the cars line up on the grid for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix there will an added sense of expectation in Finland with homegrown heroes Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas expected to be in title contention this year.
Raikkonen, buoyed by the impressive pace of his new-look Ferrari at winter testing in Barcelona, will be daring to dream that he can add to his tally of 20 career race wins.
    For Bottas, newly installed alongside Lewis Hamilton at world champion Mercedes, 2017 represents the chance to finally seize a maiden grand prix victory -- four seasons at Williams produced nine podiums but none on the top step.
    Valtteri Bottas: quickfire questions

    Excitement back at home is growing, says Finnish motorsport journalist Jarno Saari.
    "Just in recent days our media have been saying that it will be the best season ever for Finns," Saari told CNN.
    "We had Kimi and Heikki Kovalainen in top teams a few years ago but now there could be two drivers who can challenge for race wins.
    "Everyone who is interested will stop all activities and watch the TV on Sunday."
    Bottas is bidding to become the fourth Finnish driver to win an F1 world title, following in the footsteps of Raikkonen in 2007, Mika Hakkinen -- champion in 1998 and 1999 -- and Keke Rosberg, father of reigning world champion Nico and triumphant back in 1982.

    'Racing is in our blood'

    Finland's track record in motorsport is remarkable given its size -- a country of 5.5 million people boasts the same number of F1 champions as Germany and Brazil.
    In rallying, its achievements are even more impressive with more champions -- including Marcus Grönholm, Tommi Makinen, Juha Kankkunen and Ari Vatanen -- than any other nation.
    So what's the secret?
    "Racing is in our blood, in a way," Henri Niskanen, a karting coach at Finland's AKK-Motorsport Organization, told CNN.
    "We have a vast variety of different conditions during the year; dry, snow, ice, wet, mud, gravel -- you name it!
    "Kids start driving and playing around in these conditions from a young age with different vehicles which gives a great platform to build your driving skills further on."
    Niskanen, who helped steer Bottas through the junior ranks, is not surprised by his success.
    "Valtteri has always been fast in dry conditions but he has been outstanding in wet race conditions since the early days," he says.
    "He was keen on learning and listening to advice from more experienced drivers and coaches. You could always see the passion and concentration in his eyes when talking with him about driving."

    Mission impossible? Finns just go for it

    Bottas' quiet, single-minded approach is something all Finns can relate to, says former world rally champion Ari Vatanen.
    "It's something to do with our identity -- it's how Finns tick," Vatanen told CNN.
    "Maybe it's about the 'sisu' -- the will to go through rock. The word is hard to translate but it means if all the odds are against you, or it's mission impossible, you go for it."
    A flinty resolve is an incredibly potent weapon on track but not always helpful off it, Vatanen concedes.
    "It also means we are not very diplomatic. We are not very social, we do not cooperate, we are very much individuals -- that's a downside!" Vatanen says.
    Circuit quickfire: McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne

    The attitude, however, hasn't harmed Raikkonen, whose droll, monosyllabic utterances have a curious charm about them.
    "Kimi and Valtteri are quite quiet persons, but it's also part of their appeal," Saari says.
    Bottas has some way to go to match Raikkonen's popularity off the track, and his achievements on it, but the 27-year-old says he is ready to make inroads.
    "It's been a massive learning curve for me," Bottas said at Thursday's drivers' press conference in Melbourne.
    "Every time I have been in the car I have felt better and better. It's a dream come true to be a part of this team. I'm very happy but I'm also keen to get started and find out where we are."
    Bottas and his F1 fans back at home are about to find out.