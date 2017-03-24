Story highlights French defense ministry calls Raqqa a 'major objective'

The northern Syrian city is now largely surrounded

(CNN) The battle to recapture the ISIS de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria will begin in "days," France's defense minister said on Friday.

"France has always said that Raqqa was a major objective," French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on French TV outlet CNews.

"Today, one can say that Raqqa is encircled, that the battle for Raqqa will start in the coming days. It will be a very hard battle, but a battle that is going to be of utmost importance."

The northern city of Raqqa was the first major city captured by ISIS, with its forces in full control by early 2014, and is the extremist group's operational command headquarters.

It is now largely surrounded, its main supply routes cut off by advancing forces.

