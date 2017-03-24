Six years ago the Arab Spring came to Egypt -- and Hosni Mubarak fell

Story highlights Six years ago, the rule of President Hosni Mubarak came to a quick end

During Mubarak's trial, the judge called him an "accessory to murder"

(CNN) There were two constants in Egypt on January 24, 2011; the flow of the Nile and President Hosni Mubarak would die in office. The 30-year rule of Egypt's "Modern Pharaoh" appeared to be secure, shored up by the feared State Security. Any anti-government protests were corralled into pens surrounded by riot police outnumbering protesters 10 to one.

Egypt wasn't immune to regional events. The momentum leading up to the country's uprising started in Tunisia. Egyptians watched closely how protesters ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Local activists selected January 25 for the protests to coincide with National Police Day.

That morning, demonstrators gathered across the city and descended on Tahrir Square. I found myself next to the High Court, one of the usual gathering points. Dozens of protesters were in their pen surrounded by riot police. It seemed like a typical day of lackluster protesting. I decided to see if protesters were bigger in other parts of the city when, like an apparition, hundreds of angry, chanting Egyptians appeared behind the police.

Outflanked, the riot police scrambled to reorganize. But the wave of protesters smashed through their lines. Time after time, the police scrambled but couldn't reorganize. The protesters breached Tahrir. The police pulled back.

That night the police used extreme force to clear the square. Protesters were tear gassed, kicked, and beaten with clubs.

