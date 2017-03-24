Story highlights Ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was acquitted recently of role in protesters' deaths

Mubarak led Egypt for three decades before his ouster during Arab Spring in 2011

Cairo (CNN) Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was freed Friday after a six-year imprisonment following his overthrow during the Arab Spring.

Mubarak, 88, was released from a military hospital in Maadi and is now back at his home in a Cairo suburb, his attorney, Farid El Deeb, told CNN.

Mubarak dominated the nation for three decades as President but went through a series of criminal trials after being forced from office in 2011.

He was sentenced in 2012 to life in prison for complicity in the killings of protesters during the January 2011 revolt. Amnesty International said at least 840 people were killed and more than 6,000 injured during 18 days of street protests in Egypt.

Mubarak was tried again in 2014, but the court acquitted him and the co-defendants. In 2015, judges ordered him to be tried for a third time in the killings.

