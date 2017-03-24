Breaking News

This emerald and gold coiled serpent wristwatch, made by Bulgari in 1961, once belonged to the actress Elizabeth Taylor, and sold for $974,500 at a Christie&#39;s auction in 2011.
"Snake" bracelet watch, BulgariThis emerald and gold coiled serpent wristwatch, made by Bulgari in 1961, once belonged to the actress Elizabeth Taylor, and sold for $974,500 at a Christie's auction in 2011.
This secret watch, made of white gold and diamond, wraps around the wrist three times, with the dial hidden beneath a central diamond-encrusted ivy leaf.
Nature Triomphante Lierre de Paris, BoucheronThis secret watch, made of white gold and diamond, wraps around the wrist three times, with the dial hidden beneath a central diamond-encrusted ivy leaf.
This secret watch in 18-karat white gold from Chanel is a one-of-a-kind sparkler. Set with a 5-carat pear-cut diamond at the end, it features a further seven fancy-cut diamonds and 1,361 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Les Éternelles de Chanel secret watch, ChanelThis secret watch in 18-karat white gold from Chanel is a one-of-a-kind sparkler. Set with a 5-carat pear-cut diamond at the end, it features a further seven fancy-cut diamonds and 1,361 brilliant-cut diamonds.
This 18-karat white gold secret watch can be worn as a necklace or a bracelet. It is set with a 10-carat round-cut Fancy Brown Yellow diamond, 75 Indonesian cultured pearls and 502 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Les Éternelles de Chanel secret necklace watch transformable, ChanelThis 18-karat white gold secret watch can be worn as a necklace or a bracelet. It is set with a 10-carat round-cut Fancy Brown Yellow diamond, 75 Indonesian cultured pearls and 502 brilliant-cut diamonds.
This watch has a mother-of-pearl dial hidden beneath a jeweled mechanism, designed in the shape of a butterfly. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.graffdiamonds.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Graff Diamonds&lt;/a&gt; design director Anne-Eva Geffroy says secret watches like this appeal to clients who enjoy the intrigue and element of surprise.
Princess Butterfly, Graff DiamondsThis watch has a mother-of-pearl dial hidden beneath a jeweled mechanism, designed in the shape of a butterfly. Graff Diamonds design director Anne-Eva Geffroy says secret watches like this appeal to clients who enjoy the intrigue and element of surprise.
&quot;By the very nature of their design, the gemstones incorporated and the way in which they are set, each watch is a masterpiece,&quot; says Geffroy.
Princess Butterfly, Graff Diamonds"By the very nature of their design, the gemstones incorporated and the way in which they are set, each watch is a masterpiece," says Geffroy.
This 18-karat white gold secret timepiece is set within a brooch, with the dial revealed by pressing on a marquise-cut diamond.
My Precious Time, Harry WinstonThis 18-karat white gold secret timepiece is set within a brooch, with the dial revealed by pressing on a marquise-cut diamond.
This single-edition secret timepiece is worn around the neck and includes round, square and baguette-cut diamonds, rubies, onyx, and mother-of-pearl.
Cerf-Volant long necklace watch, Van Cleef & ArpelsThis single-edition secret timepiece is worn around the neck and includes round, square and baguette-cut diamonds, rubies, onyx, and mother-of-pearl.
Pressing on the cabochon-cut ruby that sits atop the timepiece lowers the lid of the case, which in turn reveals a mirror that reflects the watch&#39;s dial.
Cerf-Volant long necklace watch, Van Cleef & ArpelsPressing on the cabochon-cut ruby that sits atop the timepiece lowers the lid of the case, which in turn reveals a mirror that reflects the watch's dial.
The diamond cap on this bracelet is opened by pressing an emerald cabochon and reveals a mother of pearl dial hidden beneath. Part of the maison&#39;s Seven Seas collection, the watch is made from white and yellow gold, round, pear and baguette-cut diamonds, onyx, baguette-cut sapphires and an emerald.
Heure Marine, Van Cleef & ArpelsThe diamond cap on this bracelet is opened by pressing an emerald cabochon and reveals a mother of pearl dial hidden beneath. Part of the maison's Seven Seas collection, the watch is made from white and yellow gold, round, pear and baguette-cut diamonds, onyx, baguette-cut sapphires and an emerald.
Italian jeweler &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.giampierobodino.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Giampiero Bodino&lt;/a&gt; unveiled three elaborately embellished secret watches during Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2017.
Mosaico, Giampiero BodinoItalian jeweler Giampiero Bodino unveiled three elaborately embellished secret watches during Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2017.
The diamond-set dial on this white and yellow gold watch is hidden beneath an elaborate flower adorned with white, yellow, cognac and gray diamonds, pink sapphires and emeralds.
Primavera, Giampiero BodinoThe diamond-set dial on this white and yellow gold watch is hidden beneath an elaborate flower adorned with white, yellow, cognac and gray diamonds, pink sapphires and emeralds.
The pavé diamond dial on this watch is hidden beneath an 11.49-carat cabochon emerald, and surrounded by colored sapphires, emeralds and rubies.
Rosa Del Venti, Giampiero BodinoThe pavé diamond dial on this watch is hidden beneath an 11.49-carat cabochon emerald, and surrounded by colored sapphires, emeralds and rubies.
&quot;The best pieces are first and foremost beautiful pieces of jewelry that happened to have a timepiece inside,&quot; says &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bonhams.com/specialist/4580/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jonathan Darracott&lt;/a&gt;, global head of watches at auction house &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bonhams.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bonhams&lt;/a&gt;.
Médor Secrète, Hermès"The best pieces are first and foremost beautiful pieces of jewelry that happened to have a timepiece inside," says Jonathan Darracott, global head of watches at auction house Bonhams.
Made from white gold and set with tourmalines, turquoises, onyx and diamonds, this secret watch&#39;s dial is hidden by a single 16.18-carat round green tourmaline.
Caméléon secret hour watch, CartierMade from white gold and set with tourmalines, turquoises, onyx and diamonds, this secret watch's dial is hidden by a single 16.18-carat round green tourmaline.
The spikes on this watch, set with diamonds and sapphire, are designed to reflect the Alpine peaks of the Le Brassus region of Switzerland, where Audemars Piguet watches are made.
Diamond Outrage, Audemars PiguetThe spikes on this watch, set with diamonds and sapphire, are designed to reflect the Alpine peaks of the Le Brassus region of Switzerland, where Audemars Piguet watches are made.
The Diamond Fury secret watch is crafted from an 18-karat white gold bracelet set with 4,635 brilliant-cut diamonds. The hidden dial is set with a further 206 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Diamond Fury, Audemars PiguetThe Diamond Fury secret watch is crafted from an 18-karat white gold bracelet set with 4,635 brilliant-cut diamonds. The hidden dial is set with a further 206 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Story highlights

  • Secret watches are timepieces with a hidden dial -- and often a bejeweled cover
  • First conceived in the 1920s to protect the dial, they also proved a discrete way to keep track of time

(CNN)Elizabeth Taylor had an eye for beautiful jewelry, once declaring "a girl can always have more diamonds."

In 2011, her finest jewels sold for $115.9 million at a Christie's auction. Among among the pieces sold that night was a 1961 bejeweled timepiece by Bulgari.
Designed as a serpent to coil around the wrist, it features two hypnotic emerald eyes and tail paved with diamonds. A discreet mechanism opens its jaws to reveal a tiny quartz watch.
    Though it was only expected to sell for up to $15,000, the "secret watch" -- so called because the dial is hidden behind a cover -- fetched an impressive $974,500.
    Because of the complexity involved in creating a delicate hinged cover, secret watches offer an opportunity for luxury watchmakers to showcase their design creativity, as well as the breadth of their technical savoir faire -- all while answering the demand for multi-functionality.
    Read More

    Time made discreet

    Secret watches were conceived in the 1920s primarily as a protection for the dial, but also as a more discrete way to keep track of the time among society.
    "Having a dial on view was not to everybody's taste, especially if you were wearing fine jewelries, and hiding the piece under some diamonds was a very decent way of having a watch without being perceived of having a watch," says Jonathan Darracott, global head of watches at auction house Bonhams.
    "All the brands did some -- Cartier, Omega, Vacheron Constantin, and of course Jaeger-LeCoultre and the Reverso, which is practically a secret watch," he adds. "I think some of the best ones were made in the 1960s and 70s, because they're very much jewelry pieces, with the finest examples being the Bulgari snake watches."
    Read: What the 1% wear on their wrists
    Catherine Cariou, heritage director at Van Cleef & Arpels, says at a time when it may have been considered "indelicate for a lady to look at the time," the brand deployed a wealth of imagination to find discreet and refined solutions, which still seduce today's aesthetes.
    Indeed, bejeweled secret watches have enjoyed a renaissance of sorts. Van Cleef & Arpels, who made their first secret watches in the 1930s, unveiled new models as recently as January at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in January.
    However, Chadi Nouri Gruber, head of product management at Audemars Piguet, argues they have never truly gone out of style.
    "Many brands have been producing those for years, but very discreetly for specific clients. I just think that brands are now communicating much more about them," she says.
    Read: Rare Patek Phillipe wristwatch sells for $11 million
    Eschewing the world of flora and fauna often associated with feminine timepieces, Audemars Piguet went punk when it released an haute joaillerie cuff watch in 2015, its first secret watch in decades.
    A sliding cover reveals the dial, neatly hidden amongst an edgy multi-pyramid contour that is entirely covered with tiny diamonds using snow-setting, a relatively new technique that allows the diamond-setter to play with stones of different diameters and create a more organic design.
    "Most of our competitors focus really on the romantic and poetic side of high jewelry creation, which is great because that fits their identity," Gruber says. "We wanted to create something that fits ours. We are a rule-breaker, so we wanted to show we could do high jewelry creations ... but we can do it in a different way."
    For its latest creation, unveiled at SIHH 2017, the brand pushed the envelope further with the Diamond Outrage Secret Watch, which has diamond spikes that recall the Alpine peaks of the Le Brassus region of Switzerland, where Audemars Piguet watches are made.
    Surprise appeal

    Other brands are entering this niche market for the first time.
    During couture week in Paris this past January, Italian jeweler Giampiero Bodino unveiled three timepieces -- all elaborately embellished secret watches -- for the first time. Dior Joaillerie also presented its first secret watches, which had been created as part of a jewelry collection dedicated to the opal, a favorite gemstone of its artistic director, Victoire de Castellane.
    The designer used large, oval opals to hide the dials, which are only revealed when the stone is pivoted.
    "It just so happens that the bracelets tell time," she said of the watches in a video that highlights their intricate fashioning.
    Read: Winners of the 'Oscars of watchmaking' revealed
    British jeweler Graff Diamonds will also unveil its latest secret watch, called the Princess Butterfly, at Baselworld 2017.
    The Princess Butterfly by Graff Diamonds
    The Princess Butterfly by Graff Diamonds
    Featuring a highly sculptural diamond butterfly that hides a tiny mother of pearl dial, Graff Diamonds design director Anne-Eva Geffroy says secret watches like this appeal to clients who enjoy the intrigue and element of surprise.
    Read: For watch-lovers, this is the greatest show on Earth
    "By the very nature of their design, the gemstones incorporated and the way in which they are set, each watch is a masterpiece, an extremely special and unique piece," she says.