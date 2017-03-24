Story highlights Secret watches are timepieces with a hidden dial -- and often a bejeweled cover

First conceived in the 1920s to protect the dial, they also proved a discrete way to keep track of time

(CNN) Elizabeth Taylor had an eye for beautiful jewelry, once declaring "a girl can always have more diamonds."

Designed as a serpent to coil around the wrist, it features two hypnotic emerald eyes and tail paved with diamonds. A discreet mechanism opens its jaws to reveal a tiny quartz watch.

Though it was only expected to sell for up to $15,000, the "secret watch" -- so called because the dial is hidden behind a cover -- fetched an impressive $974,500.

Because of the complexity involved in creating a delicate hinged cover, secret watches offer an opportunity for luxury watchmakers to showcase their design creativity, as well as the breadth of their technical savoir faire -- all while answering the demand for multi-functionality.