Ukraine seeks clues in killing of Kremlin critic

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) Ukrainian authorities searched for leads Friday in the killing of a Kremlin critic, shot dead the day before outside a hotel in broad daylight, an act Ukraine's President labeled a "Russian state terrorist act."

Denis Voronenkov, a onetime Communist member of Russia's lower house of parliament, died Thursday after being shot outside a hotel in Kiev, the capital.

Voronenkov, who fled to Ukraine last year, is the latest in a string of Russian critics of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government who were killed or injured in mysterious circumstances.

Authorities want to question a driver who dropped off Voronenkov's killer, said Larisa Sargan, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's general prosecutor. But she told CNN it is unclear whether the driver had any involvement in the deadly assault.

The attacker was wounded after a shootout with Voronenkov's bodyguard. The assailant was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Kiev police Chief Andriy Krischenko said.

Details about the shooting, the suspect's identity and who injured him weren't available.

No motive for the attack was immediately known.

CNN video shows investigators standing over the bloodied body of Voronenkov, lying face-up on a Kiev sidewalk near the Premier Palace hotel.

Russia slams Ukraine accusations

Poroshenko's accusation drew a sharp rebuke from officials in Russia.

A Ukrainian police officer seizes a gun at the scene Voronenkov's killing Thursday in Kiev.

Any claims that Russia is connected to the killing are "absurd," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, according to Russian state-run news agency Tass.

The speaker of Russia's Duma, the lower house of parliament, rejected the Ukraine leader's allegation, calling it premature.

"Such statements can only be made on the basis of the investigation," Vyacheslav Volodin said Friday, according to Tass.

"There was no probe yet, and it is unlikely to be impartial considering the current situation in Ukraine," Volodin said.

"That's why all statements made instantly are an attempt, on the one hand, to shuffle off the blame on to someone else. On the other hand, everything suggests that all that may have been orchestrated."

Ukraine, Volodin said, "is increasingly turning into a terrorist state where laws do not work."

Cooperation in court case

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Voronenkov had given "extremely important testimony" to military prosecutors.

His killing was "a demonstrative execution of a witness," Lutsenko said.

Annexation of Crimea called a 'mistake'

Voronenkov and his wife, Maria Maksakova, also a former Russian lawmaker, sharply criticized Putin after they left Russia for Ukraine in October.

In a February interview with Radio Free Europe , Voronenkov called Russia's seizure of Crimea a "mistake" and "illegal" and said the couple left the country because of pressure from Russian security services.

Voronenkov also alleged that although he was recorded as having voted for the annexation in the Duma, the vote was cast against his will. He was not there that day, and another legislator used Voronenkov's card to vote for him, he told Radio Free Europe.

The day after that interview, Peskov, Putin's spokesman, denied Voronenkov's allegation.

Voronenkov said he thought his criticisms led Russian authorities to charge him in absentia with fraud in February, Radio Free Europe reported. He called the charges "fake" and "political," the report said.

Sputnik cast Voronenkov's departure from Russia as an attempt to flee from investigation.

Voronenkov said he'd become a Ukrainian citizen. While he was a Communist Party member, his wife had belonged to the ruling United Russia party.

Witness against Yanukovych

Voronenkov also told Radio Free Europe he was helping Ukrainian prosecutors prepare their case against Yanukovych , who is accused of treason, in part for allegedly facilitating the Crimea annexation after fleeing Ukraine.

As Ukraine's President, Yanukovych suspended talks in 2013 on what was to be a landmark political and trade deal with the European Union. Russia had opposed Ukraine forming closer ties with the EU.

Tens of thousands of pro-Western protesters rallied in Kiev against Yanukovych's decision, and in February 2014, a gunfight between protesters and police left dozens dead. Yanukovych soon fled, eventually for Russia, as his guards abandoned the presidential compound.

Russia's parliament signed off on Putin's request to send military forces into Crimea the next month. An uprising by pro-Russian rebels in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk ensued, a conflict that has left thousands of people dead and injured.

"I told (prosecutors) some details of what was going on. And I will give testimony in open court in the course of judicial inquiry held in Ukraine," Voronenkov told Radio Free Europe.

Other deaths, injuries of Kremlin critics

Voronenkov is one of several Kremlin critics to die or be injured in mysterious circumstances. The Kremlin has staunchly denied accusations that it or its agents are targeting political opponents or had anything to do with the deaths.

• In 2015, Putin critic Boris Nemtsov , a deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, was shot in the back while walking in central Moscow.

Five suspects have been on trial in Moscow since October, with one accused of accepting cash to kill him. All have pleaded not guilty.

Putin blamed extremists and protesters who he said were trying to stir internal strife in Russia. But people close to Nemtsov have expressed concern he was killed because of his opposition to the government.

• Last month, Nemtsov's friend Vladimir Kara-Murza was in a coma after a suspected poisoning. Kara-Murza is part of Open Russia, an organization of anti-Putin activists who are calling for open elections, a free press and civil rights reforms.

It was the second time in two years Kara-Murza fell into a coma after a suspected poisoning.

• In 2013, Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky was found dead inside his house in Britain with a noose around his neck. His falling-out with the Russian government had left him self-exiled in the United Kingdom.

A coroner's officer said it couldn't say whether Berezovsky killed himself. That year, Putin said he could not rule out that foreign secret services had a role in Berezovsky's death, but he added there was no evidence.

• In July 2009, human rights activist Natalya Estemirova was kidnapped outside her home in the Russian republic of Chechnya and found shot to death in a neighboring republic the same day. She had spent years investigating human rights abuses in Chechnya.

The head of the group Estemirova worked for, Memorial, accused the Kremlin-backed Chechen leadership of ordering her killing. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov denied involvement, calling it a "monstrous crime" carried out to discredit his government.

• In 2006, Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist critical of Russia's war in Chechnya, was gunned down at the entrance to her Moscow apartment.

• Also in 2006, former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko died a slow death from poisoning in Britain. In a deathbed statement, he blamed Putin for ordering his poisoning by means of the rare radioactive substance polonium-210 , saying it was slipped into his tea at a London hotel.