Putin meets French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at Kremlin

- Far-right French candidate Marine Le Pen is visiting Russia
- Putin says Russia is not trying to influence the French election, according to state media
(CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin Friday, where he stressed the "great importance" of the relationship between the two nations, according to the Russian state-run news agency Tass.
Putin also said that Russia was not seeking to influence the French election but had the right to contact France's politicians, according to the news agency.
"We try to maintain equal relations both with representatives of the current authorities and the opposition," Putin said.
In turn, the leader of France's far-right National Front party criticized European Union sanctions against Russia, calling them "unfair and silly," Tass reported.
Le Pen told the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, that she had she had "always pressed for the abolition of sanctions" because she regarded them as "counter-productive," said Tass.
Closer to Russia
Le Pen is one of the front-runners in the French election. The first round of voting will be held April 23.
She openly wants closer ties with Russia and has previously been criticized for taking a loan from a Russian bank.
In an interview with CNN last year, Le Pen said she was left with no choice after being turned down by French banks.
Paul Smith, professor of French Studies at Nottingham University, says the candidate used funding from Russian banks to support her campaign.
"The Russians very much like her and Russian banks have certainly helped her and her father before in financing their political activities," says Smith, adding that she's not the only one.
"She's not the only candidate to be in favor of better relations with Russia -- (François) Fillon is too. And she is skeptical about France's future in NATO."
Anti-European Union and anti-globalist, Le Pen's chances of winning have been aided by a scandal that has ensnared her opponent, Republican Party candidate Fillon.
Magazines in France reported that his wife and two of his adult children were given no-show jobs that earned them nearly €1 million ($1.08 million).
Le Pen has said an EU referendum would be called in France within six months of her election.