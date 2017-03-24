Putin meets French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at Kremlin

Story highlights Far-right French candidate Marine Le Pen is visiting Russia

Putin says Russia is not trying to influence the French election, according to state media

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin Friday, where he stressed the "great importance" of the relationship between the two nations, according to the Russian state-run news agency Tass.

Putin also said that Russia was not seeking to influence the French election but had the right to contact France's politicians, according to the news agency.

"We try to maintain equal relations both with representatives of the current authorities and the opposition," Putin said.

In turn, the leader of France's far-right National Front party criticized European Union sanctions against Russia, calling them "unfair and silly," Tass reported.

Le Pen told the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, that she had she had "always pressed for the abolition of sanctions" because she regarded them as "counter-productive," said Tass.

