Did London attack expose city's 'weak spot'?

UK politicians question why there wasn't an armed officer at gate outside Parliament

(CNN) The terrorist attack on Westminster -- the heart of government in Britain since the 16th century -- did not come as a surprise to authorities.

Given the threat, it may come as a surprise to people unfamiliar with the British model of policing that fewer than one in 10 London police officers carries a gun in their daily duties. Keith Palmer, the 48-year-old officer stabbed to death at the gates of Parliament, was unarmed.

Not all UK police officers are armed.

Only a select number of police officers in Britain are trained as firearms specialists; the rest carry tools including batons and stun guns.

In London, it's common to see tourists posing with police as they guard the city's landmarks.