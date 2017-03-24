London attack: Muslim group raises $25,000 for victims in 48 hours

Story highlights Organizer of crowdfunding campaign says it shows people are "investing in the idea of London" as a diverse city

The Londoner, Muddassar Ahmed, was near Westminster Bridge during the attack

(CNN) A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the victims of Wednesday's terror attack in London has met its goal twice-over in under two days.

Organizer Muddassar Ahmed was inside Parliament when attacker Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, leaving three dead, and stabbed to death an unarmed police officer outside Parliament.

"I saw all the carnage before me," Ahmed told CNN. "We were trapped there for about four hours."

He said that the feelings of panic and fear he had in his spot of relative safety made him wonder about how the victims felt, and he decided, on returning home around 1 a.m., to make a call for donations for them.

Under the title "Muslims United for London," Ahmed posted the campaign on the crowdfunding site LaunchGood.

