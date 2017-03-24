London attack police officer pictured hours before death

(CNN) Staci Martin took many pictures during her first trip to London this past week, but there's one she'll never forget.

Martin, who is from West Palm Beach, Florida, traveled to London to visit her son who is studying abroad. While taking a tour of the city, her son showed her Parliament. Martin spotted an officer and was intrigued by his hat, so she asked to take a photo.

Police officer Keith Palmer.

"I asked the officer if a photo was OK," Martin told CNN. "He said yes, and I asked him if this happens a lot. He told me, 'It happens quite a bit.'"

She and her family left to eat lunch a block away. When they were leaving the lunch, the attack happened. The family didn't see the attack.

