Why Ryan Gosling giggled during Oscars mix up

(CNN)It was the giggle seen round the world.
Ryan Gosling appeared to lose a battle against laughter when it was announced the film "Moonlight," not his musical "La la Land," was the actual best picture winner at last month's Academy Awards.
Gosling's onstage chortling went viral.
Now the actor is clarifying his response.
With all the people scrambling onstage during the mix up, Gosling explained, it was apparent that something big had happened and he thought the worst.
"I was watching people start to have these panicked reactions in the crowd," he said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week. "Guys [were] running around in headsets, and I thought someone had been hurt."
Gosling said his relief that it was only a mistake caused him to laugh. That, and he was thrilled for the cast and crew of "Moonlight."
"I know the director [Barry Jenkins] and ['Moonlight' star] Mahershala Ali is someone I have worked with before," Gosling said. "It's such a groundbreaking film and they made it for a million dollars. It's an incredible achievement."