John Mayer misses you, Katy Perry

"Still Feel Like Your Man" is about her

(CNN) It's been some time since their split, but Katy Perry is still John Mayer's muse.

The singer has a new album coming out and "The Search for Everything" features a few Perry inspired tracks.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he said. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."

Mayer sings lyrics like "I still keep your shampoo in my shower/In case you want to wash your hair/And I know that you probably found some more somewhere/But I do not really care/Cause as long as it's still there/I still feel like your man."

