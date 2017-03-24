John Mayer misses you, Katy Perry

Story highlights
(CNN)It's been some time since their split, but Katy Perry is still John Mayer's muse.
The singer has a new album coming out and "The Search for Everything" features a few Perry inspired tracks.
Mayer told the New York Times his single "Still Feel Like Your Man" is about his ex.
"Who else would I be thinking about?" he said. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."
Mayer sings lyrics like "I still keep your shampoo in my shower/In case you want to wash your hair/And I know that you probably found some more somewhere/But I do not really care/Cause as long as it's still there/I still feel like your man."
Mayer and Perry were off and on for a few years, starting in 2012 when they were first spotted dining together in Los Angeles.
They eventually teamed up to make some music together with "Who You Love" in 2013.
The couple officially called it quits in 2014 but appeared to rekindle a bit in 2015 before the flame finally died out.
"There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship," he said about a few of the break up tunes on the new album. "This is something more profound."
Mayer has had several high profile relationships with women other than Perry, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson.
He told the Times that he realized in 2014 as he began writing his new album "I'm a young guy. I like girls. I want girls to like me."
"I want to make music and be thought of as attractive," Mayer said. "I was finally ready to re-enter that world and grow back into it."
"The Search for Everything" is out April 14.