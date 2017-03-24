Breaking News

Bill Murray a sports good luck charm again, this time for Xavier

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Fri March 24, 2017

Bill Murray cheers the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament West Regional on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California.
  • Murray's son is an Xavier assistant coach
  • The actor was also there when Cubs won World Series

(CNN)Dear sports teams, if you want to pull off a big victory you may want to think about inviting Bill Murray to your games.

The actor was present and busting brackets when No. 11 seed Xavier University pulled out a win over No. 2 seed University of Arizona during Thursday's NCAA tournament game at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Bill Murray is our Mark Twain
    Murray's son, Luke, is an assistant coach of the Xavier Musketeers men's team, and the "Ghostbusters" star was the consummate proud dad in the stands as the team won itself a place in the Elite 8.
    He was also the energetic sports fan we know him to be, cheering enthusiastically when the team scored and making the "X" sign to show his support.
    Let us not forget that Murray magic was credited with helping his beloved Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series last year.
    Did Bill Murray magic help Cubs win?
    Now some think he's bringing some of the same to the Musketeers, proving to be the fairy godfather in yet another Cinderella story.
    "Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara tweeted "Gritty Xavier win! Great game the whole way. Tons of credit to Bill Murray."
    Pro baller Dwyane Wade also tweeted about "The power of Bill Murray."
    His Holiness, the Bill Murray
    It remains to be seen if Murray can help the Musketeers pull a "Groundhog Day" and make the victory happen all over again for the rest of the tournament.