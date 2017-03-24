Story highlights Murray's son is an Xavier assistant coach

(CNN) Dear sports teams, if you want to pull off a big victory you may want to think about inviting Bill Murray to your games.

The actor was present and busting brackets when No. 11 seed Xavier University pulled out a win over No. 2 seed University of Arizona during Thursday's NCAA tournament game at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Murray's son, Luke, is an assistant coach of the Xavier Musketeers men's team, and the "Ghostbusters" star was the consummate proud dad in the stands as the team won itself a place in the Elite 8.

He was also the energetic sports fan we know him to be, cheering enthusiastically when the team scored and making the "X" sign to show his support.

