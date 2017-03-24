Adam Sandler will do four more movies for Netflix

(CNN) Adam Sandler's two Netflix films may not have been critically loved, but someone is watching them. And that's enough for Netflix.

The company has just signed up for four more films from the movie producer, best known for his '90s hits like "The Waterboy" and "Big Daddy."

Those films are in addition to the two remaining films Sandler has yet to release as part of his 2014 deal with Netflix.

Sandler's Happy Madison Productions will produce each film. His first two films for the service were western spoof "The Ridiculous 6" and action-comedy "The Do-Over."

Critically, the films tanked, garnering a 0% and 5% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But Netflix, which does not report viewership numbers, said the movies "are the biggest film releases" it's had thus far.

